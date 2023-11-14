Nepal Implements Ban on TikTok, Raising Questions on Social Media Regulation

In a recent development, Nepal has banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok, citing concerns over the platform’s impact on “social harmony.” This move comes shortly after the country introduced a requirement for social media companies to establish local offices. While TikTok has faced partial or complete bans in several countries due to security concerns, Nepal’s decision focuses on the disruptive nature of the app on social relationships.

The decision to ban TikTok was made during a cabinet meeting led Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma. According to Sharma, the app has been consistently used to share content that disturbs social harmony, disrupts family structures, and strains social relations. The ban is currently being implemented internet service providers through necessary technical measures.

However, this move has received criticism from some members of the ruling coalition. Gagan Thapa, a senior leader of Nepali Congress, expresses concerns that the ban may infringe upon freedom of expression and suggests that authorities should instead focus on regulating the platform.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has consistently denied allegations of data sharing with the Chinese government. Despite this, the app has faced restrictions in various regions, including the UK Parliament banning it from its network and several US states prohibiting government employees from using it on government-issued devices.

As Nepal joins the list of countries restricting TikTok, questions arise regarding the need for effective social media regulation. While some argue for bans, others believe that regulating platforms like TikTok would be a more appropriate approach. The company itself has labeled such bans as “misguided.”

With more than 1,600 registered TikTok-related cybercrime cases in the last four years, Nepal’s decision underscores the challenges faced social media platforms in maintaining user safety and privacy. Despite being the third most used social media platform in Nepal, TikTok’s growth among younger users has been remarkable, ranking it the sixth most used platform globally.

In conclusion, Nepal’s ban on TikTok highlights the ongoing debate surrounding social media regulation. As governments grapple with balancing the need for social harmony and freedom of expression, finding effective mechanisms to ensure the responsible use of platforms like TikTok remains a pressing challenge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is TikTok?

TikTok is a popular video-sharing app that allows users to create and share short videos set to music.

2. Why did Nepal ban TikTok?

Nepal banned TikTok due to concerns over the app’s impact on “social harmony” and its potential to disrupt family structures and social relations.

3. Has TikTok faced bans in other countries?

Yes, TikTok has been partially or completely banned in several countries, primarily due to security concerns and fears of data sharing with the Chinese government.

4. Is TikTok owned ByteDance?

Yes, TikTok is owned ByteDance, a Chinese multinational internet technology company.

5. How popular is TikTok in Nepal?

According to a report BBC Media Action, TikTok is the third most used social media platform in Nepal.