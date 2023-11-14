The Impact of TikTok’s Ban in Nepal: A Shift in Social Media Landscape

The Nepalese government has recently announced a ban on the popular short-form video app TikTok, citing concerns over the disruption of “social harmony” and family structures caused its content. This move makes Nepal the latest country to restrict the use of TikTok, joining others who have raised concerns about data privacy and potential foreign influence.

While the government did not explicitly state the catalyst for the ban, it had previously introduced guidelines to regulate social media platforms. The new regulations require all platforms to establish a local office in Nepal and prohibit the sharing of content that promotes hatred towards any caste, community, or religion. Furthermore, the use of fake identification for posting is also forbidden. However, compliance details and penalties have not been disclosed.

The decision to ban TikTok has faced criticism from civil society groups and lawmakers alike. Some argue that it violates freedom of expression and the right to information, as well as Nepal’s international commitments to civil and political rights. About 30 civil society groups are urging the government to reverse its decision and may consider taking legal action.

This move the Nepalese government reflects a growing trend worldwide, with governments increasingly scrutinizing TikTok due to concerns over privacy and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. India banned TikTok in 2020 following a deadly border clash with China, while the U.S. government and several states have also restricted its use. TikTok has challenged the bans in court, citing First Amendment violations and the lack of evidence supporting national security risks.

The ban on TikTok in Nepal signifies a significant shift in the country’s social media landscape. As the app had gained considerable popularity, particularly among the younger generation, its absence will undoubtedly impact content consumption and creation patterns. This development also highlights the need for individuals, organizations, and governments to navigate the challenges posed emerging social media platforms and strike a balance between regulation and freedom of expression.

