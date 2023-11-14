New Article: The Impact of TikTok on Social Structures in Nepal

Nepal has made the decision to ban TikTok, the popular short video app, due to its disruptive effects on social structures in the South Asian nation. The government officials believe that the app has had a negative impact on family and social harmony, leading to the temporary ban. This move follows similar actions taken other countries, including India, where TikTok has been banned altogether.

The ban was announced Nepal’s Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, during a press conference. She stated that the decision to ban TikTok was made after careful consideration of its impact on society. Sharma explained that the app’s ability to spread disharmony, disorder, and chaos led to a consensus among political parties to restrict its usage.

The ban has been enforced instructing internet service providers, such as WorldLink Communications, to cut access to TikTok. It is expected that other providers will comply with the order soon. This action comes in the wake of rising demand to control the app due to numerous TikTok-related cybercrime cases in Nepal.

The decision to ban TikTok in Nepal comes over three years after India took a similar step, citing concerns about national sovereignty. The United States and its intelligence alliance partners, collectively known as the Five Eyes, have also restricted the app’s use on government-issued devices.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why did Nepal ban TikTok?

A: Nepal banned TikTok due to its perceived disruptive effects on social structures and family harmony.

Q: How many TikTok-related cybercrime cases were reported in Nepal?

A: Over 1,600 TikTok-related cybercrime cases were registered in Nepal over the last four years.

Q: Are there any other countries that have banned TikTok?

A: Yes, India has banned TikTok altogether, and several other countries have implemented restrictions on its usage.

Q: What was the estimated number of TikTok users in India before the ban?

A: TikTok had an estimated 120 million users in India, making it one of the app’s largest markets.

Sources:

– CNN (URL)

– Reuters (URL)