Exploring the Implications of Nepal’s TikTok Ban: A Clash between Social Harmony and Freedom of Expression

In a recent cabinet meeting, the Nepali government declared its decision to ban TikTok, leaving the country’s 2.2 million users bewildered. The move comes hot on the heels of a directive that tightened content regulation across all social media platforms. Government authorities assert that the ban aims to combat hate speech, which they claim TikTok has been complicit in promoting. Rekha Sharma, the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, voiced concerns about the disruption caused the app to “our social harmony, family structure, and family relations.”

Instead of addressing the concerns raised the government regarding the app’s content, TikTok declined to engage in dialogue, leaving authorities feeling compelled to enact a sweeping ban. Scrubbing the platform of offensive videos individually was deemed impractical Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the Home Minister, prompting the suggestion of a blanket ban on the app.

The ban took effect immediately, with some internet service providers already blocking access to the app. However, the exact timeline for when all users will lose access remains uncertain. The Nepal Telecommunications Authority’s chairman informed Reuters that more providers would restrict access soon.

The Nepali government recently issued a directive outlining forbidden content for all social media platforms. Prohibited content includes hate speech, the promotion of sexual exploitation and drugs, dissemination of fake news, terrorism-related messages, and the unauthorized posting of private photos. In addition, social media firms must establish liaison offices in Nepal to address public concerns and remove offensive content. Tech behemoths such as Facebook, X, and Instagram have three months to comply with these regulations or face the risk of a shutdown similar to TikTok’s.

While the TikTok ban has sparked varying responses within Nepal, it has also highlighted the tension between political agendas and the curtailment of freedom of expression. Gagan Thapa, the general secretary of the Nepali Congress, argues that while regulation is necessary to discourage misuse of social media platforms, outright bans are counterproductive. Thapa posits that the ban serves to diminish the space for freedom of expression and personal freedom.

Civil society groups, along with journalists and non-governmental organizations, are urging the authorities to reconsider the ban. They believe that it stifles constructive online discussions and adversely impacts content creators who rely on TikTok as a livelihood. The joint statement asserts that the government’s intention behind the ban is to obstruct essential communication and expression, thereby limiting the opportunities for Nepalese citizens to participate in the global digital community.

