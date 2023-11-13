Nepal Government Bans TikTok, Citing Harmful Effects on Social Harmony

The Nepal government has made the decision to ban the popular Chinese short-form video app, TikTok, due to concerns about its negative impact on social harmony. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting earlier today, following widespread criticism of the app for promoting hate speech.

While the exact implementation timeline for the ban has yet to be determined, Nepal’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has confirmed that the ban will be imposed in the near future. The government aims to address the concerns raised society regarding the harmful effects of TikTok.

This move comes shortly after the Nepal government issued a directive requiring social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter (now known as X), YouTube, and TikTok to establish offices in the country. The directive was issued in response to growing complaints about the absence of company representatives in Nepal, making it difficult for authorities to address user concerns and remove objectionable content from the platforms.

Under the directive, social media platforms operating in Nepal must establish an office or designate a representative within three months. Additionally, these companies are required to register their platforms with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology. Failure to comply with the directive may result in the shutdown of platforms that are not properly registered within the Nepalese jurisdiction.

It is important to note that this ban is not an isolated incident, as TikTok has faced similar challenges in other countries. India, for example, banned the app in 2020 due to national security concerns. Despite the ban, TikTok has remained highly popular, particularly in markets outside of China.

As TikTok continues to face scrutiny and bans in various countries, the app’s future remains uncertain. However, these actions highlight the growing concerns about the impact of social media platforms on societal harmony and the need for greater regulation and accountability.