A Sunny Portrayal of the Music Industry in Netflix’s Neon

The Netflix comedy series Neon takes viewers on a journey through Miami’s vibrant reggaeton scene. The show follows Santi, a young aspiring musician, as he navigates the ups and downs of the music industry. While Neon may lack depth and edge, its relentless optimism and charismatic characters make for an enjoyable watch.

Creators Shea Serrano and Max Searle have made sure to pack each episode with recognizable stars from the genre, including Daddy Yankee and Tainy. These appearances, however, can sometimes make Neon feel like an extended PR campaign. The show’s heart lies with the “nobodies” – the dreamers like Santi and his friends who have the hustle and passion to chase their dreams.

Neon showcases Santi’s irrepressible confidence and infectious enthusiasm as he experiences new gigs and encounters with influential people in the industry. The show’s setting in Miami provides plenty of opportunities for awe and fun. From private jets and mansion parties to strange art exhibits and comical rivalries, Neon captures the excitement and silliness of the music scene.

Despite the warnings about the industry’s difficulties, Neon’s unwavering belief in the American dream ensures that Santi’s talent and drive will lead to success. However, the show’s glossy positivity limits its exploration of the reggaeton world. It fails to delve into what makes the genre unique or highlight conflicts and contradictions within the scene.

Overall, Neon is a lighthearted and enjoyable series that offers a glimpse into the music industry through a sunny lens. While it may not provide a deeper analysis of the genre, its charismatic characters and vibrant setting make it worth watching.

