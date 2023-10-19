Neon: A Laid-Back Successor to Entourage

Netflix’s Neon, co-created Shea Serrano and Max Searle, is the latest show to follow in the footsteps of Entourage, showcasing the journey of best friends Santi, Ness, and Felix as they strive to make it big in the reggaeton music industry. While the series lacks surprises, it offers its own unique charm.

Throughout the eight-episode first season, the trio experience both highs and lows in their pursuit of success. Starting from sleeping in their car to eventually gaining access to luxurious cars and private jets, they embody the classic rags-to-riches storyline. With each setback, there is always the underlying expectation that, just like in Entourage, Santi will eventually make it big.

Neon, Rap Sh!t, and Silicon Valley all share a common storytelling approach: they know the audience knows where the plot is headed and focus more on what they have to offer. Surprisingly, Neon struggles with specifics at times, unlike its predecessors. Characters struggle to effectively explain what sets Santi apart from other aspiring artists. While his performances are convincing, the series fails to capture his unique essence.

What truly sets Neon apart is the friendship between Santi, Ness, and Felix. The chemistry between the lead actors, Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, and Jordan Mendoza, is palpable and makes the show enjoyable. In one episode, Santi and Jota Rosa realize that what matters most to him is his love for his friends, inspiring a potential hit song.

Despite featuring cameos from real-life reggaeton stars like Daddy Yankee, knowledge of the genre is not crucial to enjoying the show. Neon treats reggaeton as a passion that deeply influences the characters, but it could easily be any other form of art or creativity.

While Santi’s inevitable rise to stardom seems guaranteed, the show’s ongoing success in the real world may be more challenging. Season one of Neon is now streaming on Netflix, and despite its modest and laid-back approach, it remains to be seen if it can break the trend of short-lived Netflix series.

