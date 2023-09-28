Neo Financial Tops LinkedIn’s List of Top Canadian Startups for Second Year in a Row

Neo Financial has claimed the top spot on LinkedIn’s sixth annual list of the top 15 startups in Canada, making it the second consecutive year that the fintech company has achieved this ranking. FinTech and artificial intelligence (AI) startups dominate the list, with Neo Financial being joined Float, which debuts in second place.

LinkedIn determines its rankings based on four key factors: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and the ability of startups to attract talent from LinkedIn’s top companies list. This year, LinkedIn adjusted its eligibility criteria lowering the age requirement from seven years to five years or younger, in order to showcase companies in their earlier stages of growth.

Despite the challenges faced startups in Canada, including a decline in venture capital deals, higher interest rates, and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the resilience of FinTech and AI startups is evident in the rankings. More than half of the listed startups are involved in these sectors.

Float, the second-place debutant, recently announced the release of a corporate credit card. Like Neo Financial, Float has relied on corporate partnerships to navigate the economic downturn successfully.

Other notable AI startups on the list include Cohere, AltaML, ODAIA, and SantuaryAI. Cohere, positioned as a rival to OpenAI, secured a substantial Series C funding round of $270 million USD. It also ranked highest among Canadian startups on Bessemer Venture Partners’ list of top 100 “deep technology” companies.

Nesto, a digital mortgage brokerage, just made the list in its last eligible year before LinkedIn’s new definition excludes it as a startup going forward.

The full ranking of Canadian startups on LinkedIn’s 2023 list is as follows:

1. Neo Financial

2. Float

3. Cohere

4. Fable

5. ODAIA

6. Felix

7. AltaML

8. PurposeMed

9. Novisto

10. Vessi

11. Conquest Planning

12. Summit Nanotech

13. Sanctuary AI

14. Makeship

15. Nesto

