New Developments in the Relationship between NeNe Leakes and Bethenny Frankel

Despite NeNe Leakes removing all traces of her appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast from her Instagram, the two reality TV stars reportedly have no issues with each other. A source close to the situation revealed that Leakes and Frankel have been in regular communication, even discussing potential future projects together.

Leakes’ decision to clean up her Instagram page removing old promos, including those of her appearance on Frankel’s podcast, is not indicative of any animosity between the two. It is a common practice for individuals to clear their social media platforms of outdated content. In fact, Frankel has also had new episodes of her podcast since the ones featuring Leakes aired.

Furthermore, it seems that the relationship between Leakes and Bravo, the network that airs “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has also taken a positive turn. Leakes recently re-followed Bravo’s Instagram page, and it appears that the network started following her again as well. These actions suggest that any issues the reality TV star had with Bravo, including her lawsuit against them for allegedly fostering a hostile and racist work environment, may be resolving.

Bethenny Frankel, who has been an outspoken critic of both Bravo and Andy Cohen, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Leakes on the podcast. It seems that the two have found common ground and are open to collaborating on future endeavors.

While there are still unanswered questions about the future of NeNe Leakes on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Andy Cohen’s recent remarks at BravoCon 2023 hinted at the possibility of her returning. Cohen, who is the executive producer of the show, mentioned that he and Leakes have a history together and that there is always room in his heart for everyone. However, he also acknowledged Leakes’ previous request to keep her name out of his mouth, indicating a desire to respect her wishes.

As of now, representatives for Leakes, Frankel, and Bravo have not provided any official comments on the matter.

