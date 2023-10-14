Nelly Goes Instagram Official with Ashanti on Her 43rd Birthday

Nelly has taken to Instagram to declare his relationship with Ashanti on her 43rd birthday. The rapper shared a video montage featuring moments between him and Ashanti, accompanied their song “Birthday Girl.” The couple had a decade-long on-again, off-again romance before parting ways in 2013. However, they reunited earlier this year and have publicly confirmed their relationship once again.

In celebration of Ashanti’s birthday, Nelly expressed his admiration for her in his caption, praising her as a beautiful and incredible person inside and out. Ashanti responded expressing her gratitude and love in the comments section.

The birthday celebration continued as Ashanti enjoyed a meal at Kassi Beach House inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, surrounded her family and friends. Earlier this year, Ashanti made a notable appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs, carrying a purse featuring a picture of her and Nelly from the 2003 ceremony, indicating their deep connection and history together.

While the couple has yet to make their relationship “red carpet official,” going “Instagram official” is considered a significant step in the world of social media relationships.

