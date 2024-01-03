Title: Nelly and Ashanti Celebrate New Year Apart, but Their Love Remains Strong

Summary: Despite being in different locations for the New Year celebrations, Nelly and Ashanti made sure to connect with each other through a heartfelt video call. The couple expressed their love and best wishes for the new year, despite the distance between them. This is just one example of the strong bond that Nelly and Ashanti share, as seen in their previous public displays of affection.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Nelly and Ashanti took a moment to celebrate the new year together. While Nelly was performing at a club in the Bahamas, Ashanti was in Springfield, VA, following her own NYE show. Despite the distance, the couple managed to make each other feel special. Nelly complimented Ashanti, calling her “mama” and expressing how good she looked. Both of them wore sunglasses and enjoyed the moment together, jamming out to music playing in the background.

This is not the first time that Nelly and Ashanti have made headlines with their affectionate gestures. At Nelly’s Black White Ball in St. Louis, the couple was spotted onstage together, with Nelly laughing as both of them playfully rubbed his stomach. Fans speculated that this was a response to Nelly’s previous remarks about wanting to “seal the deal” with Ashanti.

The possibility of a baby has also been a topic of discussion surrounding Nelly and Ashanti. On Nelly’s birthday, Ashanti gifted him a new car, which led to a fan jokingly suggesting they have a child. Nelly playfully responded, indicating that he was “on it.” While it was a lighthearted exchange, it sparked excitement among fans who love seeing the couple’s chemistry.

Although Nelly and Ashanti may be physically apart during certain moments, their love and connection remain strong. Their public displays of affection and heartfelt interactions on social media show a genuine bond between the two. As fans eagerly await further updates, it is clear that Nelly and Ashanti continue to support and cherish each other.