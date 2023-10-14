Nelly Sends Birthday Tribute to Ashanti on Instagram

Nelly, the rapper behind “Hot in Herre,” celebrated Ashanti’s 43rd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple, who dated on and off for almost 10 years before breaking up a decade ago, recently confirmed their reconciliation. Nelly shared a video montage of throwback pictures and clips featuring himself and Ashanti, set to his and Chris Lane’s 2022 track “Birthday Girl.”

In his caption, Nelly praised Ashanti’s beauty, incredible personality, and hard work. He wished her a happy birthday and expressed his admiration for her. Ashanti responded with a sweet message of gratitude.

This April, the rumors of their reunion began when they were seen together in Las Vegas. Subsequent sightings at various events further fueled speculation about their relationship. In May, the couple performed their 2008 collaboration, “Body on Me,” at one of Ashanti’s shows in Las Vegas.

Nelly’s birthday tribute on Instagram is another indication that their relationship is going strong. Fans of the couple were delighted to see them back together and celebrating Ashanti’s special day.

