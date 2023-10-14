Nelly and Ashanti Make Their Relationship Instagram Official on Singer’s Birthday

Rapper Nelly and singer Ashanti have finally gone Instagram official with their rekindled romance. Nelly, 48, posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Ashanti on his Instagram account on Friday, October 13. The slideshow of photos showcased the couple smiling and having a great time together. Ashanti, who turned 43, expressed her gratitude and love for Nelly in the comments section.

The couple, who previously dated from 2003 to 2013, have been taking things slow this time around, according to an insider. They are enjoying spending time together and are in no rush to rush into anything serious. The rumors of their reunion first began in April when they were spotted holding hands at a boxing match in Las Vegas. Since then, they have been subtly hinting at their reconciliation through social media posts, with Nelly confirming their relationship during an interview in September.

Ashanti recently attended the 2023 Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, without a date on the red carpet. However, she carried a purse featuring a photo of herself and Nelly together. This further confirmed their reunion.

Ashanti, in her own birthday post, expressed her gratitude for the incredible year she has had and the peace she has found in all aspects of her life. She acknowledged the challenging state of the world but mentioned her ability to create her own world and escape from it all. The outpouring of love and support from her fans meant everything to her.

It seems that Nelly and Ashanti are on solid ground as they continue their relationship. Their Instagram posts show a genuine affection for each other, and it looks like they’re ready to give their love another chance.

