Nelly and Ashanti Make their Relationship Instagram Official in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Nelly and Ashanti have officially confirmed their reconciliation on social media. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nelly celebrated Ashanti’s birthday and referred to her as “an incredible person.” The couple, who previously dated for 11 years before breaking up in 2014, delighted their fans with their public declaration of love at the MTV VMAs last month.

Nelly’s Instagram post featured a montage of photos of himself and Ashanti throughout the years, set to the song “Birthday Girl” Nelly and Chris Lane. He expressed his love and admiration for Ashanti, describing her as beautiful, incredible inside and out, and one of the hardest working women he knows. Ashanti responded to the post with gratitude and affection, calling Nelly “Big head” and expressing her love for him.

Rumors about Nelly and Ashanti rekindling their relationship began circulating in April when they were spotted together in Las Vegas. In September, Ashanti attended the VMAs with a photo of her and Nelly on her handbag, further fueling speculation. During an interview with People, Ashanti confirmed that they were in a great space and having fun together.

Ashanti has been private about her love life since her split from Nelly in 2014. However, in a recent interview, she revealed that her approach to dating has changed over the years. She emphasized the importance of patience, compromise, and sacrifice in relationships, acknowledging that she used to be more impatient but has grown to understand the value of waiting for the right person.

The love story of Nelly and Ashanti is a testament to the power of reconciliation and love persevering through time. Their public declaration of their relationship on Instagram signifies a new chapter in their love story and has cemented their status as a couple.

