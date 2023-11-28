New Article: Nella Rose’s Departure from ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Sparks Debate on Social Media

Nella Rose, the popular YouTube and MTV star, has been removed from the camp in the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! During Tuesday night’s live segment, hosts Ant and Dec announced that she was being seen medical professionals, leading to her absence from the upcoming trial. This unexpected development left many viewers puzzled and sparked a conversation on social media.

The campmates were just as surprised as the audience when the hosts broke the news. With Nella exempt from the next trial, the responsibility fell on Nick Pickard and Nigel Farage to take part. As camp leader Sam Thompson confidently declared, “We are going to get ten stars.” It remains to be seen how the absence of Nella will affect the dynamics within the camp and the upcoming challenges they will face.

While Nella showed no visible signs of illness during the episode, an ITV spokesperson clarified that she was receiving treatment from the show’s on-site medics. However, some viewers who had voted for Nella to participate in the trial expressed their disappointment on social media, feeling that they had wasted their votes and, in some cases, their money.

In addition to Nella’s departure, tensions escalated during the episode when Nigel Farage and Nella clashed once again. Farage expressed his frustration at not being able to dress up as a Mexican man for a fancy dress party, citing “cultural appropriation” as the reason. Nella, ever assertive, reminded him of the importance of context. This exchange led to further discussions on social media, with viewers sharing their thoughts on Nigel’s views and Nella’s response.

As the news of Nella’s departure continues to circulate, viewers and fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the camp. The unexpected turn of events has ignited debates on social media about trial voting, contestants’ health, and cultural appropriation, creating a buzz around this season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

FAQ:

1. Why was Nella Rose removed from ‘I’m A Celebrity’?

Nella Rose was removed from the camp on medical grounds and is currently being treated the show’s on-site medics.

2. Who will participate in the upcoming trial?

Nick Pickard and Nigel Farage have been chosen to take part in the trial following Nella’s departure.

3. What caused the clash between Nigel Farage and Nella?

The clash between Nigel Farage and Nella arose when Farage expressed his desire to dress up as a Mexican man for a fancy dress party, raising concerns of cultural appropriation. Nella challenged him on the importance of context in such situations.