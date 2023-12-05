Nella Rose on Controversial Clash with Fred Sirieix on ‘I’m a Celebrity’

YouTuber and TV presenter Nella Rose recently opened up about her highly publicized clash with Fred Sirieix during her time on the reality show ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’. While speaking to hosts Ant and Dec during her post-exit interview, Rose addressed the incident and expressed her feelings about it.

During one episode, Sirieix made a comment about his age, stating that he could be Rose’s father. This upset Rose, as she had recently shared her personal story of losing her father. In response, she found Sirieix’s comment disrespectful. She further explained that she was bothered it and didn’t want to be around someone who would make such remarks.

Rose emphasized that she felt the comment was disrespectful, regardless of how it was said. She made it clear that she no longer wanted to eat food prepared Sirieix or build a relationship with him. She firmly stated, “I only allow people to disrespect me once.”

When asked about her feelings on the matter after some time had passed, Rose maintained her belief that the comment should not have been uttered. She acknowledged that it might have been a misunderstanding but emphasized that bringing up personal and sensitive topics during an argument or disagreement is not appropriate.

In addition to her clash with Sirieix, Rose also had a disagreement with Nigel Farage over cultural appropriation. Despite the tensions that arose from these conflicts, Rose reflected on the experience and expressed her shock at encountering individuals with different mindsets. She stated that she felt compelled to speak up in such situations and shared her disappointment with Farage’s beliefs.

Rose’s time on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ brought attention to these controversial clashes and sparked discussions among viewers. While the incidents divided opinions, Rose stood her feelings and emphasized the importance of respecting personal boundaries even in intense situations like those in the jungle.