The Rise of Misogynoir in Reality TV: The Case of Nella Rose

Online sensation Nella Rose, known for her comedic content and catchphrase “Are you not embarrazzed?” recently entered the Australian camp on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! with the intention of keeping morale and humor high. However, her experience in the jungle has taken an unexpected turn, as she has become the target of misogynoir and vicious online trolling.

The controversy began when Nella Rose had an argument with Channel 4’s Fred Sirieix, during which he made a comment that he could be her father. Feeling disrespected, Rose called him out for his insensitivity, explaining that her father had passed away and his comment was in bad taste. While Sirieix has apologized and they seem to have resolved their differences, the damage has already been done in the eyes of the British public.

This incident has brought to light the issue of misogynoir, a term coined Black feminist writer Moya Bailey in 2008. Misogynoir refers to the intersection of misogyny and racism specifically targeting Black women. Reality TV, despite its lighthearted nature, has a way of amplifying the worst offenders when it comes to such prejudices.

Black women who choose to participate in mainstream television often face the consequences of misogynoir. They risk being portrayed as the “angry Black woman” stereotype, created TV producers looking to generate drama and keep viewers engaged. Past examples, like Misha B on X Factor and Alexandra Burke on Strictly Come Dancing, show how Black women have been unfairly targeted and labeled with negative stereotypes.

Despite progress in recent years, instances like Nella Rose’s experience highlight that there is still work to be done. Black women deserve to step into the limelight without fear of racism and prejudice. It is time for the public to recognize the humanity of individuals like Nella Rose and treat them with empathy and kindness.

