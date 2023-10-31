TikTok Takes a Terrifying Turn in Crocodile Horror Film

Neighbours star Yasmin Kassim is making her way to the big screen with a thrilling crocodile horror film inspired TikTok. Co-written Kassim and Ryan Meharry, Tik/Croc promises to deliver a fresh take on the beloved horror genre.

Set in Queensland, northeastern Australia, the movie follows a massive crocodile whose killing spree goes viral on social media. As the terrifying creature wreaks havoc, a local high school student embarks on a quest to capture its rampage on her TikTok account, hoping to cash in on the chaos and attain her 15 minutes of fame.

This intriguing concept blends the ever-popular horror genre with the influence of social media. The film explores how platforms like TikTok have not only revolutionized communication, but also affected our perception of fame and the pursuit of instant gratification.

President of Film Mode Entertainment and executive producer Clay Epstein expressed excitement regarding the project, stating, “TIK/CROC is a relevant and fresh take on a classic beloved genre, including the magic and mayhem that social media has brought to the world at large.” Epstein believes the film will appeal to both existing fans and a new generation of viewers, drawing parallels to the success of Cocaine Bear, another unconventional horror film.

Producer Steve Jaggi of Jaggi Entertainment also shared his enthusiasm for TIK/CROC, highlighting the unique setting of Queensland’s tropical landscape as the ideal backdrop for a crocodile movie. Blending the classic horror genre with a modern twist, courtesy of Kassim and Meharry’s script, the film promises an exciting and thrilling cinematic experience.

While the production is currently in the early stages of pre-production, details regarding the director have yet to be announced. Kassim expressed her excitement for the project on her Instagram account, humorously stating, “Writing a crocodile movie… how Aussie of me!”

As of now, no specific release date has been set for Tik/Croc, but fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival as they prepare for a terrifying and innovative portrayal of horror in the digital age.

FAQs

