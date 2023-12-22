Controversial Plans to Transform The Frick Collection Into a High-Class Party Space

Summary: The renowned Upper East Side art gallery, The Frick Collection, has sparked controversy with its recent application to turn its historic building into a vibrant party venue. The proposal includes adding 17 new bars and extending event times until 4 a.m. Concerned neighbors are vehemently opposing the plans, fearing it will overshadow the gallery’s artistic purpose.

The Frick Collection, known for its collection of fine art, is facing criticism over its application to obtain permits for 17 bars and unrestricted event capacities within its building. Neighbors and members of the East 70th Street Block Association are concerned that this expansion will transform the 88-year-old gallery into a bustling party space, reminiscent of the iconic Studio 54.

Worried residents have expressed their opposition, stating that no other museum in New York City operates parties until the early hours of the morning. The East 70th Street Block Association has written a letter to the Community Board requesting several restrictions, including a limit of five bars at a time, a maximum capacity of 400 people, and an event curfew of 9 p.m.

The Frick Collection, however, asserts that its operations will remain focused on its educational mission and preserving its status as an art institution. A spokesperson for the museum stated that the new development will include a small restaurant on the second floor of its reception hall. The museum insists that the application aligns with its previous and current operations and aims to enhance the visitor experience.

While The Frick Collection argues that its intentions are primarily centered around the addition of a new restaurant, critics, including the Block Association, argue that the scale of the application extends far beyond a simple dining establishment. The friction between the museum and its neighbors highlights the challenges of balancing a commitment to art and cultural preservation with the evolving demands and expectations of a modern audience.