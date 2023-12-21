Critical Remarks Made at Hinsdale Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

In a recent meeting held the Hinsdale Historic Preservation Commission, strong words were expressed the chairman towards various individuals and entities involved in the demolition of a historic house located at 425 E. Eighth St. Among those criticized were architect Michael Abraham, Hinsdale’s J. Jordan Homes owner Julie Laux, builders, real estate agents, and even the village government.

Chairman John Bohnen, who refused to move forward with a vote on the demolition, stated that the loss of monumental houses sometimes serves as a catalyst for historic preservation efforts. He expressed his disappointment with the commission’s perception of being taken advantage of, specifically targeting architect Michael Abraham for his lack of understanding in proposing a new construction within the historic district.

Bohnen also hinted at a potential “nefarious game” being played certain builders and real estate agents, suggesting that they have been taking advantage of the commission and the community. He further criticized the mishandling of a moratorium on teardowns the Plan Commission, which caused furor in the town. The village attorney’s legal actions were also referred to as excessive.

Furthermore, Bohnen expressed frustration over the delay in establishing a program that incentivizes homeowners to preserve their properties instead of demolishing them. He summed up his sentiments with a resigned acceptance of the slow nature of government bureaucracy.

The strong remarks made during the meeting indicate the tensions and challenges faced the Hinsdale Historic Preservation Commission in their efforts to protect the town’s historical heritage. The criticism highlights the need for better communication and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the preservation of Hinsdale’s architectural treasures.