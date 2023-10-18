Warning Issued for Fake Admission Forms for MD, MS, DNB, and MDS Programs

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently issued a warning regarding the circulation of ‘fake’ admission forms for Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diplomate of National Board (DNB), and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programs. These fraudulent forms claim to offer seat allocation through nomination and payment under the state quota, but the committee has clarified that they are fabricated and not officially released the MCC, MoHFW, or DGHS.

In an official notice, the MCC stated that they do not offer admission through nominations, and the circulating ‘application-cum-admission form’ is indeed ‘FAKE’. The committee has urged applicants to be cautious of any correspondence about seat allocation sent unidentified individuals on behalf of the MCC. They also advised candidates and their parents not to share or spread the fake form on social media, as strict legal action may be taken against those found circulating it.

The MCC highlighted that their only official website is “www.mcc.nic.in” and warned candidates to beware of fake emails coming from addresses like “[email protected]” and “[email protected]”. Candidates were also instructed not to share their counseling password with anyone else. If anyone comes across a fake website or agent, they should immediately notify the MCC and file a FIR.

It is important for aspiring medical and dental students to stay vigilant and rely only on official sources for admission information. Sharing or forwarding fake forms can lead to legal consequences, so it is essential to verify the authenticity of any information received before taking any action.

Definitions:

– Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): A committee responsible for the counseling and allocation of seats for medical and dental programs in India.

– Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS): Postgraduate medical degrees.

– Diplomate of National Board (DNB): A postgraduate qualification awarded the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in India.

– Master of Dental Surgery (MDS): Postgraduate dental degree.

Sources:

– Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

– MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

– DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services)