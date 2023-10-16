MCC Issues Warning About Fake Admission Form for NEET PG 2023

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice warning candidates against a fake admission form for MD, MS, MDS, and DNB seats through the nominated quota. The fake form claims that seats will be allotted on payment of fees under the nominated quota. However, the MCC has clarified that this form is fake and has not been issued them or any other official authority.

In the notice, the MCC also mentioned that they do not allot seats based on nomination. Successful candidates who have been allotted seats the MCC must download their provisional allotment letters from the MCC website and report to the allotted colleges for admission. The committee advised candidates to be cautious of any letters issued unauthorized individuals claiming to be from the MCC regarding the allotment of seats.

Candidates are also advised to beware of fake agents and perform all activities related to counseling on the official website themselves, rather than hiring agents. They should not share their counseling password with anyone else to maintain the security of their personal information.

If anyone comes across a fraudulent website or agent, the candidate should immediately report it to the MCC, and the candidate may also consider lodging a First Information Report (FIR) against such matters.

The MCC urged candidates and their parents to refrain from circulating or forwarding the fake admission form on social media. Strict legal action may be taken against those found to be circulating or promoting such fake forms.

It is important for candidates to stay alert and informed about such fraudulent activities in order to ensure a smooth and genuine NEET PG admission process.

Sources:

– Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) website: www.mcc.nic.in