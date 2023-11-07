The Supreme Court Stresses the Importance of Privacy Guidelines for Journalists

The Supreme Court of India recently emphasized the necessity of establishing guidelines to safeguard the privacy of journalists when their personal digital devices are confiscated central agencies. In a move to protect the freedom of the press, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia reminded the government that privacy is now a fundamental right. The Foundation for Media Professionals, the petitioner in the case, argued that journalists were continuously subjected to harassment, with their digital devices often containing private photos. This situation sometimes led to financial difficulties, as the seizure of their devices compromised their ability to pay for their children’s school fees.

The court expressed concern over the lack of balance between investigative agencies’ powers and the protection of media professionals’ interests, stressing the need for proper guidelines. The Additional Solicitor-General, S.V. Raju, representing the Centre, argued against a complete restriction of agencies’ access to journalists’ devices, highlighting the complexities of the legal issues involved. However, the court directed Mr. Raju to work on framing these guidelines and present them during the next hearing on December 6.

The petitioner’s counsel, senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal, emphasized the absence of clear guidelines regarding the seizure of journalists’ devices, access to the data contained within, and protection of personal, health, and financial information. The court acknowledged the danger of granting investigating agencies unchecked power, noting that the state should not be solely controlled its agencies. Mr. Agarwal further argued that the misuse of state power to suppress individual rights transcended political affiliations. Mr. Raju countered that everyone should abide the law, and the purpose was to establish clear legal provisions.

This case raises important concerns about press freedom and the rights of journalists. It calls for a delicate balance between the investigative needs of agencies and the protection of journalists’ privacy. The forthcoming guidelines will play a crucial role in defining the boundaries and responsibilities of both parties, ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights and the integrity of journalism.

FAQ

Why did the Supreme Court highlight the need for privacy guidelines?

The Supreme Court emphasized the need for privacy guidelines to protect journalists’ rights when their personal digital devices are seized central agencies. This step aims to safeguard press freedom and ensure a proper balance between investigative needs and media professionals’ privacy.

What were the concerns raised the petitioner?

The petitioner, the Foundation for Media Professionals, highlighted the harassment faced journalists and the potential financial implications of the seizure of their digital devices. They also expressed the absence of clear guidelines regarding what can be seized, accessed, and protected.

What is the role of investigative agencies in this case?

Investigative agencies play a significant role in gathering evidence and conducting inquiries. However, the court emphasized that their power should not be all-encompassing, and guidelines need to be established to ensure the protection of citizens’ privacy and the interests of media professionals.

When will the guidelines be framed?

The Additional Solicitor-General has been directed to work on framing the guidelines and present them during the next hearing on December 6. The court recognizes the complexity of the legal issues involved but is keen on ensuring a proper balance between the rights of journalists and the investigative needs of agencies.