The Menace of Social Media Abuse: A Call for Accountability

Abuses and threats have become an all too familiar occurrence on social media platforms. Recently, after Australia emerged victorious over India in the World Cup 2023 finals, a barrage of offensive comments and vile language targeted both Australian and Indian cricketers. The star batsman, Travis Head, and his family received death and rape threats, while Glenn Maxwell’s Indian-origin wife, Vini Raman, faced abusive questioning regarding her support for her country of origin. Additionally, Indian pacemaker Mohammed Siraj was subjected to verbal abuse. These incidents highlight the alarming trend of using social media as a platform to attack and harass public figures whenever the tide turns against them.

Psychologists argue that such behavior stems from a feeling of powerlessness, but it goes beyond that. Social media provides a safe haven for these individuals, who hide behind anonymity and freely spew hatred. They believe that their right to freedom of expression protects their foul intentions. Sadly, the consequences of their actions are ignored, neglecting the adage that “freedom ends where harm begins.”

More disturbingly, the use of social media anonymous individuals can take an even darker turn. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reported a staggering increase in cases regarding posts related to child sexual abuse, from 17,390 in 2020 to 2,04,056 in 2022. This concerning trend has raised awareness about the detrimental effects of such content on human rights. Unfortunately, no specific records are kept for social media abuses targeting individuals or groups based on sports defeats, religious affiliations, or caste divisions.

Persistent and targeted social media abuse can have long-lasting mental health effects on its victims. Even without direct threats, the psychological impact can be damaging. Victims suddenly find themselves grappling with an intangible sense of threat from unseen individuals. It is vital to continually denounce such abuse in order to track and hold the perpetrators accountable. Collaborative efforts between technology platforms, responsible users, and relevant government agencies can effectively combat and curb this menace.

