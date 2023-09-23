Facebook and Instagram Do Not Listen to Your Conversations, Experts Say

Many people have experienced the strange phenomenon of talking about something and then seeing an advertisement for it on Facebook or Instagram. It may seem like the platforms are listening to our conversations, but according to experts, that’s not the case.

Joran van Apeldoorn from privacy organization Bits of Freedom states that Facebook and Instagram do not use the microphone on your smartphone to listen to you. In fact, they don’t need to because these social networks have much more effective ways to track your online activities.

While scrolling through your timeline on Facebook and Instagram, the platforms keep track of how long you look at certain posts, according to Peter Verhoef, a professor at the University of Groningen. Posts that capture your interest for longer periods indicate preferences, allowing the social networks to learn more about you.

However, it’s not just within Facebook and Instagram that you are being tracked. Van Apeldoorn warns that many websites use Facebook plug-ins, which allow you to like, share, or log in with your Facebook account. Through these plug-ins, the social network can monitor your browsing behavior on other websites and add that information to your profile.

Van Apeldoorn explains that the plug-ins also potentially track the IP addresses used to visit a website. For example, if someone in your household buys a gift from a webshop using the home network, you might see related advertisements on Facebook.

Additionally, you unknowingly provide a lot of information yourself. Facebook, for instance, can detect the stores you visit through the GPS receiver on your smartphone and display advertisements for products available in those stores.

Sometimes, events within your social circle can also influence the ads you see. For instance, if a close friend announces their upcoming wedding on Facebook, there is a possibility that you will receive ads for formal attire. Facebook logically assumes that you will eventually be searching for clothing for the wedding.

When you coincidentally happen to be searching for clothing at that time, it can seem as though Facebook has been listening to your conversations. However, Van Apeldoorn clarifies that with all the data collected Facebook and Instagram, there is no need for them to eavesdrop on you.

According to Verhoef, it’s a coincidence when you see an ad for something you are currently looking for. We tend to notice those situations. However, the many times Facebook or Instagram get it wrong and show you a less relevant ad go unnoticed.

In conclusion, Facebook states, “We understand that ads can be so specific that it seems like we are listening to your conversations through your microphone, but we are not. We only use your microphone when you give us permission and when you actively use a feature that requires it.”

