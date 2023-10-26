New Ways to Stream College Football Games

As college football season enters Week 9, fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming games. Among the exciting fixtures are four matchups featuring teams from the NEC. To ensure that you don’t miss a moment of the action, here are some alternative ways to stream these games.

LIU Post Pioneers will take on Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Thursday, October 26, at 7:00 PM ET. You can catch this game live on CBS Sports Network or stream it on Fubo. For a different viewing experience, ESPN+ provides live streaming for all Duquesne Dukes games, including their upcoming match against Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday, October 28, at 12:00 PM ET.

If you’re looking for an online option, NEC Front Row offers streaming for both the Stonehill Skyhawks and Wagner Seahawks game, as well as the Merrimack Warriors versus Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash matchup. Tune in at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, to watch Stonehill versus Wagner, and at 1:00 PM ET for Merrimack versus Saint Francis (PA).

To enjoy college football games throughout the season, consider signing up for streaming services such as Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms offer access to a wide range of college football games, ensuring that you won’t miss any of the action.

Stay updated and never miss a game. Stream the NEC college football matchups using these different platforms and enjoy the thrill of the sport from the comfort of your home.

