Week 7 College Football: Four NEC Games to Watch this Week

This week, college football fans have a lot to look forward to as four games involving teams from the NEC are on the schedule. Whether you are a fan of the Wagner Seahawks, Saint Francis Red Flash, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils, Duquesne Dukes, Sacred Heart Pioneers, Yale Bulldogs, LIU Post Pioneers, or Maine Black Bears, there’s something for everyone.

The week kicks off with the Wagner Seahawks taking on the Saint Francis Red Flash on Thursday, October 12th at 7:00 PM ET. You can catch the action live on CBS Sports Network or stream it on Fubo.

On Saturday, October 14th, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils face off against the Duquesne Dukes at 12:00 PM ET. You can watch this game on NEC Front Row.

Also on Saturday, the Sacred Heart Pioneers go head-to-head with the Yale Bulldogs at 12:00 PM ET. This game will be available for live streaming on ESPN+.

Rounding off the week is the LIU Post Pioneers versus the Maine Black Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14th. You can catch this game on FloSports.

If you don’t want to miss any of the college football action this season, make sure to sign up for Fubo and ESPN+.

Sources: Data Skrive

Definitions:

– NEC: The Northeast Conference is an NCAA Division I collegiate athletic conference that consists of schools in the Northeastern United States.

– Fubo: FuboTV is a streaming service that offers live TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment.

– ESPN+: ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered ESPN that provides live and on-demand sports content.

– CBS Sports Network: CBS Sports Network is a cable and satellite television network that broadcasts college sports.

– FloSports: FloSports is a streaming service that specializes in broadcasting live sporting events.