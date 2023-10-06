The Week 6 college football schedule is packed with four exciting games involving teams from the Northeast Conference (NEC). Fans looking to catch all the action of every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand can find the details below on how to watch.

The first game of the weekend features the Sacred Heart Pioneers taking on the LIU Post Pioneers. This matchup will kick off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7. Fans can watch the game on NEC Front Row.

Next up is the Stonehill Skyhawks against the Merrimack Warriors. The game is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7. Fans can livestream the game on ESPN+.

The Delaware State Hornets will face off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7. The game can be watched on NEC Front Row.

Finally, the Duquesne Dukes will go head-to-head against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in a game scheduled for 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7. Fans can livestream this game on FloSports.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the college football action this season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will allow you to watch college football games all season long.

So mark your calendars and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams from the NEC in Week 6 of the college football season!

Definitions:

– NEC: Northeast Conference

– Livestream: To watch a video broadcast over the internet in real-time

– Red-zone opportunity: When a team is within 20 yards of scoring a touchdown

– Two-minute drill: An offensive drive with only two minutes remaining in the game

– Goal-line stand: A defensive play where a team prevents their opponents from scoring a touchdown near the goal-line

Sources:

– Data Skrive (2023). Retrieved from [source URL]

Note: URLs have been removed as per instructions.