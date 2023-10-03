High School Football Games in Dakota County, Nebraska This Week

This week, high school football competition is heating up in Dakota County, Nebraska. Fans and supporters can now access information on these games and even stream them online. If you’re interested in catching the action, read on to find out more.

Thursday’s game features South Sioux City High School taking on Lincoln Southwest High School. Kickoff is set for 6:45 PM CT on October 5th, and the game will be held in Lincoln, NE. To watch the game, you can tune in to the live stream available on the NFHS Network.

On Friday, Wakefield High School will face off against Homer High School in another exciting matchup. This game will also start at 6:45 PM CT on October 6th and will be hosted in Homer, NE. To watch the game, simply visit the NFHS Network website and access the live stream.

The NFHS Network provides a platform for streaming and watching high school sports events across the country. It allows fans to stay connected with their favorite teams and schools providing live coverage of games and even access to previous matchups.

Whether you’re a proud alumni, a dedicated parent, or just a football enthusiast, streaming these games is a great way to support the local teams and enjoy the excitement of high school football in Dakota County, Nebraska.

Sources:

– NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/

– Data Skrive: a sports content provider that offers up-to-date information on various sporting events.