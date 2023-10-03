How to Watch High School Football in Cedar County, Nebraska This Week

Looking to watch some exciting high school football games in Cedar County, Nebraska this week? We’ve got you covered with all the information you need to catch the action.

On Thursday, October 5, Creighton High School will be playing against Randolph High School. The game will start at 7:00 PM CT and will take place in Randolph, NE. If you’re unable to attend the game in person, don’t worry! You can stream it online visiting the provided link.

On Friday, October 6, Battle Creek High School will be facing off against Cedar Catholic High School. The game will also start at 7:00 PM CT, but this time it will be held in Hartington, NE. Both teams are part of the Mid-State Conference, adding an extra level of competition to the matchup. To watch this game online, simply visit the provided link.

Whether you’re a proud parent wanting to cheer on your child, an alumni supporting your old high school, or just a football fan looking for some exciting action, the NFHS Network is your go-to source. With live streaming options, you won’t have to miss out on any of the thrilling moments taking place on the field.

So grab some snacks, find a comfortable spot, and get ready to enjoy high school football in Cedar County, Nebraska. It’s time to show your support and cheer on these talented young athletes as they showcase their skills on the gridiron.

Definitions:

– NFHS Network: An online platform that provides live streaming and on-demand coverage of high school sports across the United States.

– Mid-State Conference: A conference made up of various high schools that compete in athletic events against each other.

Sources:

– Data Skrive