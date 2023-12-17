Google to Compensate News Outlets in Canada

In a recent development, Google is set to provide annual compensation to news outlets in Canada, as required the Online News Act. The total amount of $100 million will be distributed across various print and digital media organizations, with a portion also allocated to CBC/Radio-Canada and private broadcasters. The distribution will be based on the number of full-time journalists employed each outlet, although CBC/Radio-Canada’s share will be capped.

The specifics of the cap on CBC/Radio-Canada’s share will be outlined officials from the Department of Canadian Heritage. This legislation, which became law in June 2023, mandates digital platforms with significant reach and revenue to compensate news outlets for sharing links to their pages. Of the platforms meeting these criteria, Google and Meta (owner of Facebook and Instagram) are the primary players in Canada. Facebook, however, is exempt from the deal as it no longer shares links to news pages.

As part of the agreement, Google has assured Canadian news outlets that they will be treated fairly in comparison to deals struck with news media in other countries. Should news outlets in other nations secure more favorable terms, Google has committed to engaging with the Canadian government to address any concerns.

The distribution of funds will be facilitated a collective or multiple collectives, as per Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge. This process will be subject to legislative transparency and supervision the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Eligible recipients include non-profit and for-profit outlets producing local, regional, and national news content.

Critics of the legislation have expressed concerns that legacy media outlets, which employ the majority of Canadian journalists, will benefit the most from the fund. They argue that minority-language, community, Indigenous, and independent news outlets may receive disproportionately less funding. To address this, the legislation specifies that a significant portion of the funds must support outlets covering various markets, including local and regional, anglophone and francophone communities, as well as Black, racialized, official language minority, and Indigenous news outlets.