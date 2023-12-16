Google to Compensate News Outlets and Ensure Fair Deal in Canada

Google has announced that it will provide $100 million annually to news outlets in Canada as part of the recently passed Online News Act. The compensation will be distributed to both print and digital media, with a third of the funds going to CBC/Radio-Canada and private broadcasters. The remainder will be allocated based on the number of full-time journalists employed each organization, though CBC/Radio-Canada’s share will be capped.

To ensure fairness, Google has committed to treating Canadian news outlets equally compared to its deals with news media in other countries. If better agreements are made elsewhere, Google will work with the Canadian government to address any concerns. The distribution of funds will be overseen the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, with transparency being a key requirement.

Under the Online News Act, eligible news organizations include both non-profit and for-profit outlets that produce local, regional, and national news content. However, critics argue that the legislation primarily benefits legacy media outlets, potentially disadvantaging minority-language, community, Indigenous, and independent news outlets.

To address this issue, the act stipulates that a portion of the funding should go to outlets covering local and regional markets in every province and territory, anglophone and francophone communities, Black and racialized communities, as well as official language minority and Indigenous news outlets.

With the new compensation scheme in place, Canadian news outlets can expect financial support from Google to continue providing high-quality journalism to the public. The funds will help sustain the industry, support local reporting, and ensure diverse voices are represented in the media landscape.