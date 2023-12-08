Report Shows Spike in High Grades Amidst Pandemic

A recent report has revealed that there has been a significant increase in high grades at Yale University over the past academic year. Close to 80 percent of all grades given to undergraduate students were A’s or A minuses, marking a sharp rise that began during the coronavirus pandemic and has continued. This trend has led to concerns among students, alumni, and professors about the meaning and value of excellence at the institution.

The report highlights that the mean grade point average at Yale was 3.7 out of 4.0, which is higher than in previous years. This rise in high grades has caused frustration among some individuals who believe that it undermines the integrity of education and devalues the work of students. The prevalence of A grades has even changed the perception of grades themselves, with students no longer viewing B grades as equivalent to “good” work.

Yale’s pattern of high grades has been increasing steadily over the years. In the academic year 2010-11, 67 percent of all grades given were A’s and A minuses. By 2018-19, this figure had risen to 73 percent. However, during the pandemic, the percentage of A grades surged to almost 82 percent. In the most recent academic year, around 79 percent of grades given were in the A range.

The report, conducted economics professor Ray C. Fair, also found that grade point averages have been rising at Yale. The average GPA was 3.7 in the past year, compared to 3.6 in 2013-14 and 3.42 in 1998-99. This phenomenon of grade inflation is not unique to Yale, as similar trends have been observed at other prestigious institutions like Harvard.

Experts argue that grade inflation is driven various factors, including a desire for schools to champion their students and give them a competitive edge. However, concerns have been raised that this excessive inflation of grades can affect students’ mental health and rob them of opportunities to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive job market.

In light of these findings, there are calls for greater transparency about the value of high grades and a more holistic approach to evaluating student performance. Taking into account a wider range of factors, such as extracurricular activities and alumni outcomes, can help provide a more meaningful assessment of a student’s abilities and potential. Ultimately, it is essential to strike a balance between recognizing student achievements and maintaining the integrity of education.