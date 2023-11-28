Social Media Continues to Thrive as User Numbers Soar

Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, with billions of people around the world using these platforms. Recent data from OnlyAccounts.io reveals that as of October 2023, nearly 95% of all internet users are active on social media, marking a 4% increase from the previous year.

Despite a slowdown in growth compared to previous years, social media platforms continue to experience steady expansion. On average, 350 million people have joined social media annually since 2019, contributing to record-breaking user counts.

The Data Reportal Digital 2023 Global Statshot Report states that there are currently 5.3 billion internet users worldwide, equating to 65.7% of the global population. This figure represents a year-over-year increase of 189 million users, or 3.7%.

Out of these internet users, a staggering 4.95 billion individuals, or 61.4% of the global population, are active on social media platforms. Remarkably, the number of social media users has grown at a faster rate compared to the overall internet population, with 215 million people joining the social media space since last year.

While user numbers continue to rise, the average time spent on social media has actually decreased. A survey Data Reportal reveals that as of October, internet users spend an average of two hours and 24 minutes on social media, four minutes less than the previous year. However, the daily average time spent using the internet as a whole has increased four minutes, reaching six hours and 41 minutes.

Looking ahead, social media platforms are projected to attract over six billion users in the next five years—a remarkable 25% growth. A survey conducted Statista estimates that an additional 1.1 billion people will join social media 2028, resulting in a total user count of six billion. Asia is expected to contribute over 60% of these users, while Europe and North America will have a smaller share.

FAQ:

Q: How many internet users are active on social media as of October 2023?

A: As of October 2023, nearly 95% of all internet users worldwide are active on social media.

Q: How has the number of social media users grown in recent years?

A: On average, 350 million people have joined social media annually since 2019, contributing to record-breaking user counts.

Q: How does the time spent on social media compare to previous years?

A: The average time spent on social media has actually decreased, with users spending two hours and 24 minutes per day, four minutes less than the previous year.

Q: How many social media users are projected 2028?

A: It is estimated that there will be over six billion social media users 2028, with Asia accounting for over 60% of these users.