Title: YouTube and TikTok Dominate Teen Social Media Use, Facebook Declines

A recent survey the Pew Research Center reveals that a substantial number of American teenagers are avid users of YouTube and TikTok. Approximately 1 in 5 teenagers use either of these platforms “almost constantly,” demonstrating the significant role these social media apps play in their lives. The study gathered responses from nearly 1,500 teenagers aged 13 to 17.

Despite being the eldest streaming platform in the survey, YouTube has emerged as the top choice for Generation Z teens. An astounding 93% of respondents reported regular usage of YouTube, with 16% confessing to practically living on the platform. TikTok, owned Chinese company ByteDance, secured second place, with almost two-thirds of teens utilizing the app and 17% using it incessantly.

Surprisingly, TikTok exhibits greater popularity among Black and Hispanic teenagers than their white counterparts. Approximately 80% of Black teens and 70% of Hispanic teens reported regular engagement with TikTok, while 57% of white teens shared the same sentiment.

Conversely, text-based social media apps like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) have witnessed a decline in popularity among today’s teens compared to a decade ago. Facebook, owned Meta, experienced the most significant drop. In 2014-15, 71% of teenagers reported regular usage of the app, which has now plummeted to a mere 33%.

This shift in social media preferences highlights the changing landscape of teenage internet usage. While YouTube and TikTok dominate, other platforms, especially Facebook, are struggling to retain their teenage user base. As teenagers gravitate towards more visually-driven and interactive platforms, it remains to be seen how social media trends will continue to evolve.