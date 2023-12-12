The Impact of Social Media on Teenagers: Addiction and Usage Habits

A recent survey conducted Pew Research has shed light on the extent of social media addiction among teenagers. The report indicates that nearly 1 in 5 teens are on YouTube or TikTok almost constantly, with more than 30% accessing these platforms several times a day. The study was based on responses from over 1,400 13- to 17-year-olds.

The findings reveal that YouTube is the most widely used online platform, with 7 in 10 teens visiting the video-sharing site daily. Among them, 16% admit to being on YouTube almost constantly. TikTok follows closely behind, with 58% of teens using the platform daily and 17% describing their use as almost constant. Snapchat and Instagram are also highly popular, with approximately half of the teens reporting daily use.

Interestingly, the report highlights that far fewer teenagers are daily users of Facebook, with only 19% indicating regular use and a mere 3% claiming to be on the site almost constantly. Moreover, the study found that girls are more likely than boys to use TikTok and Snapchat almost constantly, although there is little disparity in YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook usage between genders.

Ethnicity also plays a role in social media preferences, as Hispanic teens stand out in their high usage of TikTok and Snapchat. While 32% of Hispanic teens claim to be on TikTok almost constantly, the figures are 20% for Black teens and 10% for White teens.

These findings align with other studies that underscore the issue of social media addiction among young people. According to a Gallup poll, over half of U.S. teenagers spend at least four hours per day on various social media platforms. The average U.S. teen spends 4.8 hours per day on seven different platforms. Concerns about the safety of social media for children and teenagers have prompted calls for immediate action from experts like Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general.

While some measures have been implemented to make platforms healthier and safer, the current steps taken tech companies seem insufficient. The age requirements set platforms, for example, specify that users must be at least 13 years old, but statistics show that nearly 40% of 8- to 12-year-olds are active on social media. It is crucial for tech companies, parents, and caregivers to collaborate in safeguarding the well-being of young users in the digital realm.