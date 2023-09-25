Ardley Gives Support to York City Defender Amid Social Media Negativity

York City manager, Neal Ardley, has affirmed his support for defender Tyler Cordner after the player faced criticism on social media. Cordner, who joined York City from Aldershot Town, had a highly impressive season and was even named as the England C captain. However, the 24-year-old has received negativity from fans due to the team’s early struggles in the Vanarama National League.

Ardley expressed his concerns regarding the use of social media for negative purposes and stated that the entire club stands behind Cordner. He acknowledged that while social media can be a powerful platform, it is unfortunate that some football fans use it to express their emotions in a negative way. Ardley emphasized the importance of drawing a line and not allowing faceless individuals who would never say such things in person to affect Cordner.

The manager highlighted that criticism of a player’s performance is one thing, but personal attacks and comments on appearances are another. He urged Cordner to not let the opinions of those who lack the courage to say it to his face have an impact on him. Ardley emphasized that once someone allows such negativity to affect them, it becomes a slippery slope.

York City is committed to supporting Cordner, and the team stands united in backing their teammate. As the season progresses, the focus will be on improving on-field performances and ignoring social media negativity.

Definitions:

– Vanarama National League: The fifth tier of English football, consisting of professional and semi-professional teams.

– Social Media: Online platforms and websites that allow users to create and share content with others. Sources: [Not provided].