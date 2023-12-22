Deadly Crash in Calgary’s Northwest Leaves One Person Dead

Summary: A fatal collision occurred in Calgary’s northwest on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person. The incident took place at the intersection of 39 Avenue NE and 19 Street NE, prompting Calgary police to urge the public to avoid the area. According to police reports, the collision involved two SUVs, a Chevrolet Blazer and a Suzuki Grand Vitara. The investigation reveals that the driver of the Blazer failed to stop at a stop sign on 39 Avenue NE while heading west, subsequently colliding with the Grand Vitara traveling south on 19 Street NE.

Tragedy Strikes Calgary’s Northwest in Fatal Crash

In a devastating turn of events, an intersection in Calgary’s northwest became the site of a fatal collision on Wednesday morning. Calgary police quickly issued a social media plea, urging people to steer clear of the area surrounding 39 Avenue and 19 Street NE due to the accident that had taken place.

According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to distress calls reporting a collision involving two SUVs at the intersection of 39 Avenue NE and 19 NE around 10:45 a.m. The investigators called the incident unfortunate, stating that the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer had failed to stop at the stop sign on 39 Avenue NE while driving west. The Blazer was subsequently struck a Suzuki Grand Vitara that was traveling south on 19 Street NE.

Tragically, the driver of the Blazer did not survive the collision and was declared dead at the scene. The passenger in the Blazer sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, the driver of the Suzuki Grand Vitara remained unharmed.

Calgary police have ruled out alcohol or drug impairment as factors contributing to the incident. As investigators delve deeper into the details surrounding the crash, they try to shed light on the tragic events that unfolded on that fateful morning.