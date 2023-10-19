North Dakota Board of Higher Education Allows TikTok for Recruitment Purposes

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has lifted its ban on the use of TikTok on college and university-owned devices, but only for recruitment purposes. Vice-Chancellor Darren King has proposed a “technical solution” to ensure the security and compliance of using TikTok on campuses.

The proposed solution involves utilizing a virtual desktop in Microsoft’s online Cloud environment. This virtual desktop would not run on NDUS-owned equipment or networks, thus ensuring that TikTok is used in a controlled manner that aligns with the board’s intentions.

Two campuses have already requested a waiver to use TikTok for recruiting purposes, and the Research and Governance Committee has unanimously endorsed the motion. The proposal will now proceed to the full Board of Higher Education for consideration.

This decision reflects a balancing act between addressing the security concerns surrounding TikTok and recognizing its potential as a recruitment tool. TikTok, a popular social media platform, has faced scrutiny due to its ties to the Chinese government and data privacy concerns.

By allowing the use of TikTok for recruitment, North Dakota colleges and universities aim to tap into its vast user base and engage with potential students in a medium that resonates with them. The virtual desktop solution proposed Vice-Chancellor King ensures that this engagement is done securely and within the bounds of the board’s policies.

This decision sets a precedent for other institutions grappling with the use of TikTok. It highlights the importance of considering the specific purposes and safeguards necessary for using social media platforms in an educational context.

*Source: KFGO/PRAIRIE PUBLIC, North Dakota Board of Higher Education*