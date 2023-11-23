New Title: Exploring Alternative Social Media Platforms for Campus Promotion

Despite a ban on the use of TikTok on North Dakota University System (NDUS) devices and networks, several colleges in the system have found innovative ways to promote their campuses through alternative social media platforms. The decision to block TikTok was made the NDUS board in March due to concerns about national security. However, these colleges have found creative solutions to work within the ban and still effectively market their institutions.

According to NDUS Vice Chancellor Jerry Rostad, the colleges in question have been using personal computers, handheld devices owned individuals, and third-party vendors for their marketing and communication efforts on TikTok. By utilizing these alternative methods, the colleges believe that TikTok can be a valuable tool for recruiting and engaging with prospective students.

The NDUS Research and Governance Committee, which was responsible for reviewing the ban’s policy, had received waiver requests from two schools. However, these requests have since been withdrawn, indicating that the colleges have found viable alternatives to TikTok for their campus promotion activities.

While TikTok has been a popular platform for reaching younger audiences, especially Gen Z, the ban on NDUS devices and networks has forced these colleges to explore other social media platforms that align with their goals. This situation has presented an opportunity to discover and utilize alternative platforms that can potentially yield even greater results for campus promotion.

FAQ:

1. Why was TikTok banned on NDUS devices and networks?

The ban on TikTok was implemented the NDUS board due to concerns over national security.

2. How are the colleges promoting their campuses on TikTok despite the ban?

The colleges are using personal computers, handheld devices, and third-party vendors to market and communicate on TikTok.

3. Are there any alternatives to TikTok being used?

Yes, the colleges are exploring alternative social media platforms that align with their goals for campus promotion.

Sources: None available