Colleges Get Creative in Promoting Campuses Despite TikTok Ban

Amidst a ban on the use of TikTok on North Dakota University System (NDUS) devices and networks, several colleges are finding innovative ways to leverage the popular social media platform to promote their campuses.

The decision to block the Chinese-owned app was made in March the NDUS board due to concerns over national security. However, despite the ban, at least six colleges have managed to navigate around the restrictions and utilize TikTok for their marketing efforts.

According to NDUS Vice Chancellor Jerry Rostad, these colleges have found alternative methods to access TikTok. They either use their personal computers at home, handheld devices on campus that are privately owned, or collaborate with third-party vendors for their marketing and communications needs. Rostad clarified that the institutions are strictly adhering to the ban’s guidelines.

Interestingly, these colleges firmly believe that TikTok is a valuable tool for recruiting prospective students. The dynamic nature of the platform, with its short-form videos and ability to reach a younger demographic, has made it an attractive avenue to showcase campus life and engage with potential applicants.

The NDUS Research and Governance Committee was assigned with reviewing the policy regarding TikTok usage after two schools had initially requested a waiver. However, the waiver request has since been withdrawn, indicating that these institutions have found alternative methods to work within the ban’s framework.

While the ban on TikTok remains in effect as a precautionary measure, it is evident that colleges are not letting it hinder their efforts to connect with students. By leveraging personal devices and creative marketing strategies, they are successfully adapting to the challenging circumstances and continuing to promote their campuses effectively.

