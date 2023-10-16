Social Media and Conflict: The Influence of Imagery and Memes

In the digital age, social media platforms have become saturated with politically salient imagery, memes, and videos, particularly during times of conflict. Tim Weninger, an associate professor of Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, has conducted research on coordinated social media campaigns that incite violence, sow discord, and threaten democratic elections. His studies have focused on instances such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the spread of Chinese propaganda.

Weninger’s research reveals a common pattern leading up to hostilities, which involves an increase in dehumanizing political imagery that is remixed, altered, and shared to evoke emotional responses from the general population. For example, in the lead-up to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there was an 8,000 percent increase in political images and memes. Similar trends have been observed in the recent war between Israel and Hamas, although with some marked differences.

Unlike previous conflicts, the attack Hamas was a surprise, resulting in a lack of political imagery prior to the outbreak of violence. However, since then, there has been a significant proliferation of politically salient and dehumanizing images and videos. Many of these visual content pieces are clearly doctored or fake, designed to shape a particular narrative and elicit emotional responses from viewers.

According to Weninger, the underlying issue is the need to dehumanize the opposing side in order to gain support for one’s own cause. This pattern of denigration and dehumanization is prevalent in both the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the current Israeli-Hamas conflict. While there are initiators who spearhead campaigns to rally the public, Weninger suggests that the majority of the content is driven an inflamed and passionate public rather than intentional coordination.

The platforms carrying the bulk of this content have also evolved. During the Israel-Hamas conflict, short videos on platforms like TikTok and YouTube have become the primary format for sharing content, while previous conflicts relied more heavily on Facebook and Twitter. Weninger notes that the credibility of platforms like Twitter has diminished over time as people begin to question the reliability of information found there.

While social media has become a conduit for conflict, the question arises as to whether it could also be used to generate peace. Weninger argues that in order to achieve peace, a common language needs to be shared. The challenge lies in translating this common language into the digital ecosystem, an area where there is still much to be understood.

Sources:

– Tim Weninger, Frank M. Freimann Associate Professor of Engineering at the University of Notre Dame