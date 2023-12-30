NCIS Fans Recall Creepiest Villain, Hint at Delayed Return of Stranger Things

A recent discussion on Reddit has ignited a conversation among NCIS fans about who they believe is the creepiest villain on the long-running police procedural series. While the show has had its fair share of disturbing characters over the years, it was the performance of Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown that stood out among the rest.

In season 12, episode six of NCIS titled “Parental Guidance Suggested”, Brown played the character Rachel Barnes. Initially portrayed as an innocent little girl who loves Harry Potter, Rachel’s true nature is revealed as the episode progresses. It turns out that she murdered her own mother, feeling neglected her father who was often away for work.

Fans on Reddit unanimously agreed that Brown’s portrayal of the unremorseful child killer was the creepiest amongst all the villains on the show. One fan commented on the unexpected level of evil exhibited a child, while another expressed their unease at the prospect of being Rachel’s parent and knowing that she would never change.

As NCIS fans eagerly await the return of the show for its 21st season, it seems they will have to wait even longer for Brown’s return to Stranger Things. Due to writers and actors’ strikes in Hollywood, reports suggest that the hit Netflix series may not come back until 2025.

NCIS can currently be streamed on CBS and Disney+ for those looking to catch up on the series before its return. While waiting for the next season, fans can reflect on the chilling performance a young Millie Bobby Brown that left a lasting impression on viewers almost a decade ago.