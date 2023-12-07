Is Mark Harmon Hinting at a Return to NCIS?

Mark Harmon’s recent comments have sparked speculation among NCIS fans about the possibility of his character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, making a comeback to the hit CBS drama. While Harmon officially left the show in October 2021 after 19 seasons, his role as one of NCIS’ executive producers has kept fans hopeful for his return.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harmon was asked directly about the chances of Gibbs returning to the show. His response of “You probably know more than I do, Kevin” left fans with a glimmer of hope. Harmon further added, “They left him there in a stream fishing, and that made sense to me — Is he going to get out of the stream? I don’t know. But if he is, I don’t know about it.” Although it wasn’t a definitive confirmation, it certainly wasn’t a no.

In the same interview, Harmon revealed that he almost didn’t take on the role of Gibbs. Initially, he wasn’t enthusiastic about joining NCIS, but the name “Leroy Jethro Gibbs” caught his attention. There was a brief moment when the character’s name was changed to something else, but Harmon insisted on going back to “Leroy Jethro Gibbs.”

While fans eagerly await any news of Harmon’s return, they are not the only ones hoping for a reunion on NCIS. Co-star Michael Weatherly caused a stir among fans when he posted a photo resembling his former character, Tony DiNozzo. Additionally, the show recently bid farewell to longtime actor David McCallum, who played Donald “Ducky” Mallard, adding to the speculation of possible comebacks.

Although there are no concrete details about Harmon’s potential return, his cryptic statements have given fans something to hold onto. As the show continues, viewers will anxiously watch for any signs of Leroy Jethro Gibbs making a comeback to NCIS.