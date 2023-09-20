NCAA Women’s Soccer: Exciting Matchups on ESPN+

Today’s NCAA Women’s Soccer schedule offers plenty of thrilling matchups for fans to enjoy. One of the featured games is between Boston University and Colgate, which will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

For those who want to keep up with their favorite women’s college soccer teams throughout the season, ESPN+ and Fubo are the go-to platforms for live streaming.

In addition to the Boston University vs Colgate game, there are several other exciting matches scheduled for today. Fans can tune in to watch Siena take on Vermont, American competing against Bucknell, Army facing off against Holy Cross, and Marist battling it out with Bryant.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State will take on Coastal Carolina, Navy will go head-to-head with Loyola, Lehigh will clash with Lafayette, and Weber State will face Idaho.

To ensure you never miss any women’s college soccer action, make sure to follow along with the games on Fubo and ESPN+ throughout the year!

