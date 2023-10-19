Exciting NCAA Women’s Soccer Matchups to Watch Today

If you’re a fan of women’s college soccer, you’re in for a treat with today’s lineup of games. One of the most highly anticipated matchups is between Georgia State and James Madison. You can catch all the action live on ESPN+ and Fubo!

If you’re looking for more games to watch today, here are some other exciting matchups:

Temple vs Tulsa

Davidson vs George Washington

Saint Joseph’s vs Massachusetts

Drake vs Murray State

Tennessee Tech vs Morehead State

UNLV vs Utah State

Rhode Island vs Richmond

St. Bonaventure vs George Mason

Sacramento State vs Montana

Oregon vs California

Hofstra vs Monmouth

Southern Miss. vs Appalachian State

Western Illinois vs Little Rock

Rutgers vs Ohio State

These are just a few of the many games happening today. You can find the complete schedule and streaming information on ESPN+ and Fubo. Don’t miss out on all the exciting action!

