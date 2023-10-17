The Exciting NCAA Women’s Soccer Schedule on Wednesday

The NCAA Women’s Soccer schedule for Wednesday promises an exciting lineup of matches that will thrill soccer fans across the country. One of the notable matchups will be between Gardner-Webb and High Point, which will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
If you’re a fan of women’s college soccer, you won’t want to miss out on this season’s action. ESPN+ and Fubo are the streaming platforms where you can catch your favorite teams in action.
Here are some of the matches you can look forward to:
- Quinnipiac vs Mount St. Mary’s
- Marist vs Iona
- Canisius vs Rider
- Winthrop vs UNC Asheville
- South Carolina State vs SC Upstate
- High Point vs Gardner-Webb
- Radford vs Longwood
- Siena vs Fairfield
- Charleston Southern vs Presbyterian
- Saint Mary’s vs San Diego
- Gonzaga vs Pacific
- Pepperdine vs Loyola Marymount
- San Francisco vs Santa Clara
Source: Data Skrive
