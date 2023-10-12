Exciting Women’s College Soccer Matches Scheduled for Thursday

Thursday’s NCAA Women’s Soccer schedule is packed with thrilling matchups, and one of the most anticipated games is between Rutgers and Michigan. Fans can catch all the action streaming their favorite women’s college soccer teams on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Here are some of the matches you won’t want to miss:

Western Carolina vs The Citadel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs Green Bay

Evansville vs Northern Iowa

Stetson vs Eastern Kentucky

Central Michigan vs Ohio

Missouri State vs Indiana State

Eastern Illinois vs Western Illinois

Furman vs VMI

Oakland vs IUPUI

Milwaukee vs Youngstown State

Fresno State vs Utah State

Abilene Christian vs Southern Utah

Jacksonville State vs Liberty

Rhode Island vs St. Bonaventure

Maine vs UMass Lowell

Texas Tech vs UCF

UNC Greensboro vs East Tennessee State

Michigan vs Rutgers

The game between Michigan and Rutgers is set to start at 6:00 PM ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo.

Stay tuned for more exciting matches throughout the day, including Northwestern vs Iowa, which will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network at 8:00 PM ET.

Make sure to catch all the women’s college soccer action this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Definitions:

– NCAA: National Collegiate Athletic Association

– ESPN+: A streaming service that provides live and on-demand sports content.

– Fubo: A live TV streaming platform that offers sports, news, and entertainment channels.

Source: Data Skrive.