Exciting NCAA Women’s Hockey Matchup: Holy Cross vs Union

The NCAA Women’s Hockey schedule continues to bring excitement as two formidable teams, Holy Cross and Union, face off on Friday. Fans can catch this thrilling matchup on ESPN+ and enjoy live streaming on Fubo.

Women’s college hockey enthusiasts can look forward to a great day of action with several other enticing games scheduled for today. Some of the notable matchups include Penn State vs Colgate, Clarkson vs Vermont, Quinnipiac vs New Hampshire, Northeastern vs Boston University, Providence vs St. Lawrence, McGill vs Harvard, and Minnesota State at Sacred Heart.

Both Holy Cross and Union have displayed commendable skills throughout the season. This highly anticipated faceoff promises to be a thrilling game filled with intense action. Fans can tune in to SportsNet NY to catch the live broadcast, or access the stream through Fubo.

Don’t miss out on the exciting women’s college hockey action this season! Follow your favorite teams and catch their games on both Fubo and ESPN+ throughout the year.

