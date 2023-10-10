New NCAA Women’s Hockey Matchup: Dartmouth vs. Assumption

The NCAA Women’s Hockey season continues with an exciting matchup between Dartmouth and Assumption. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Dartmouth and Assumption are set to face off in a highly-anticipated game that promises to be full of competitive and thrilling moments. Both teams have been performing well this season, and this matchup is expected to showcase their skills and determination on the ice.

For those who want to stay up-to-date with all the women’s college hockey action, ESPN+ and Fubo are the go-to platforms. These streaming services offer fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players throughout the entire season.

Whether you’re a devoted fan or new to the women’s college hockey scene, watching this game is a must. The players’ passion and dedication to the sport will be on full display as they compete for victory.

As the NCAA Women’s Hockey season progresses, more exciting matchups like this one are sure to arise. ESPN+ and Fubo will continue to provide coverage, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

So, gather your friends and family, grab some snacks, and tune into ESPN+ or Fubo to witness the thrilling clash between Dartmouth and Assumption. It’s guaranteed to be a game you won’t want to miss!

